Former Indian International Manoj Tiwary Announces Retirement On Social Media

Former Indian international and Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary took to Instagram to announce his retirement from cricket.

Tiwary wore the Indian Blue proudly as he represented the nation in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is before playing his last game for the country in July 2015 against Zimbabwe in Harare. He also led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in 2023, where he fell just short of attaining the ultimate glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANOJ TIWARY (@mannirocks14)

Tiwary posted a sentimental post on his personal Instagram which read, “Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. I will always be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been by my side throughout".

Despite his lack of chances for the national side, he was one of the regular performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that won the trophy in the 2012 edition under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy.

When it comes to the domestic circuit, Manoj Tiwary played first-class cricket until February this year. He is a legendary figure in Bengal cricket having played 141 first-class matches, 169 List A and 183 T20 matches for his state. Tiwary finished his FC career only 92 runs adrift of 10000 runs with 29 centuries and 45 fifties at an average of 48.56.