Former Vidarbha Ranji Captain Praveen Hinganikar Injured in Car Accident, Wife Dies

Former Vidarbha captain and coach Praveen Hinganikar was injured in a car accident while his wife died on the spot on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

As per various media reports, Praveen was driving the car with the couple returning from Nagpur. The car rammed into a truck that was allegedly wrongly parked on the expressway.

“The trucker had erred by parking his vehicle at a shady place on the highway. Hinganikar probably failed to spot that the truck wasn’t moving and rammed into it from behind. We have registered a case against the truck driver," Assistant Police inspector Amar Nagre of Mehkar police station was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Praveen, 56, is currently employed with the Bangladesh Cricket Board as their chief curator since 2018. He had completed a Level-1 course conducted by the BCCI in 2016.

Praveen, who has been admitted to a private Mehkar hospital for treatment, played 51 first-class and 17 List A matches for Vidarbha between 1983 and 1996.

He has also worked with the Vidarbha Cricket Association as their chief curator between 2008 and 2018.

An allrounder, Praveen turned to coaching after ending his playing career and went on to coach Vidarbha for few years.

