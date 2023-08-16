Two-time World Cup Winner Found Guilty of Breaching ICC's Anti-Corruption Code

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has landed in hot waters after being found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code. The ICC, on behalf of the ECB, has charged him with breaching four counts of the Code.

The ICC charged Samuels in September 2021 with breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league in 2019. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old was found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

“The Tribunal will now consider the submissions of each party before deciding on the appropriate sanction to be imposed. The decision will follow in due course,” ICC said in a release.

The former top-order batter has been found guilty of breaching the following articles of the code:

Article 2.4.2 – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuel has 14 days from 21 September to respond to the charges. However, the ICC has denied making any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

Samuels played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is in his international career, scoring 11,134 runs and taking 152 wickets. He retired from international cricket in November 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)