'Freaking King': Twitter Reacts After Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Starts His IPL Career With a Boundary

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza started his Indian Premier League journey with a boundary on the first ball of his career in the cash-rich league. During Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Raza came to bat at the number 5 spot after Jitesh Sharma’s departure. The Zimbabwean star got off to the mark with a fine boundary off Tim Southee’s delivery. It was on the legs and Raza read it well to dispatch it for a boundary at the long leg at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Raza was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 50 Lakh in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He became just the fourth Zimbabwe cricketer to be signed by an IPL side. Brandon Taylor, Ray Price and Tatenda Taibu are the remaining three Zimbabwe cricketers who previously took part in the high-profile T20 tournament.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Sikandar’s confident start in IPL.

Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza Starts His IPL Career with a Four pic.twitter.com/OkXSIjgc5g— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 1, 2023

Sikandar Raza freaking king. You were always one of us.— labrat is pumped for DL3 (@chaoticlabrat) April 1, 2023

However, he failed to continue the momentum and was dismissed of 16 by veteran KKR spinner Sunil Narine. Raza scored a six and a four during his 13-ball stay in the middle.

Live Score Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Updates

He also became the first Zimbabwean player since IPL 2011 to get a chance in the playing XI for an IPL match. Earlier, Ray Price started for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2011.

Raza showcased a dazzling display at the T20 World Cup last year. He also played a key role in guiding Lahore Qalandars to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title this year. After playing 66 matches in T20Is, Raza has scored 1259 runs at a strike rate of 128.86. The 36-year-old has notched up six half-centuries in T20I cricket.

Get the latest Cricket News here