1-MIN READ

From Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans, Here's The Full List of IPL Champions

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise. (BCCI Photo)

Ahead of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, let's have a look at all the title winners till date

With five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles under their belt, Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the history of the tournament. Things, however, did not go as planned for MI in IPL 2022 though. The Mumbai-based side ended their campaign at the bottom of the points table. After lifting their last IPL trophy in 2020, MI will now be aiming to bounce back to extend their record.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Having retained a majority of their players of IPL 2023, MI will certainly be a force to reckon with this season. The Mumbai-based franchise, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will start their season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are scheduled to kick off their IPL 2023 journey on March 31. The Hardik Pandya-led side got the better of Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash to win title on debut.

GT will face four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Last edition’s runners up- Rajasthan Royals- will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match this season.

As IPL 2023 is all set to get underway this week, it is time to take a look at previous winners and runners-up.

Season

Champions

Runners Up

2008

Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings

2009

Deccan Chargers

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2010

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians

2011

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2012

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings

2013

Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

2014

Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings

2015

Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

2016

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2017

Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant

2018

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2019

Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

2020

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

2021

Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

2022

Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants made a terrific start to their IPL journey after reaching the playoffs in their maiden show. Lucknow’s impressive run, ultimately, came to an end after suffering a 14-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. In their first match of IPL 2023, the KL Rahul-led side will face Delhi Capitals on April 1.

