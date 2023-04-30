From Selling Panipuri...: Fans Laud 'Indian Cricket's Future' Yashasvi Jaiswal on Scoring Maiden IPL Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 1000th match of the tournament’s history at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - LIVE

The young batter also shared a vital 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212/7 against Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal’s 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Jaiswal also took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL season.

WATCH:

That Maiden IPL Century feelingA TON in 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th IPL Match 🙌🏻@ybj_19 departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries 👏🏻👏🏻#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/rV3X7AUSfc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, has scored his first IPL 100 in IPL’s 1000th match.And all we’ve seen today is 360° magic. Champion stuff. 💗👏👏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023

Azad Maidan se Wankhede. Apna time aagaya, Jaiswal! 💗 pic.twitter.com/H2Yqupeiu6— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023

Fans and experts lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a hundred:

Jai Sawaal ka nahi koi Jawaab.One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal . #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/0mcx411kBM— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2023

What a story, what a special talent. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a superstar in the making. #MIvRR @ybj_19 💯— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 30, 2023

Would have been a lot happier for him if this was not against Mumbai Indians.What a journey he has had. Proud of you, Yashasvi Jaiswal. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MYviKlsHOf — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 30, 2023

Brilliant batting performance by Yashasvi Jaiswal as he brings up a well-deserved century! The crowd is on its feet applauding this remarkable innings." pic.twitter.com/buRpZvchDz— MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 30, 2023

•1st match of IPL :- Brendon McCullum scored a century.•1000th match of IPL :- Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century.#MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/0dEsDR4S5i — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 30, 2023

100 in the 1000th IPL match. That’s what is called making history. Yashasvi Jaiswal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDGXRCo1Ir— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 30, 2023

What a knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal#MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/QV6eXL9oYm— ShYam PraTap Singh ⚛️ (@_SPSB) April 30, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal sold pani puri and lived in tents in Mumbai to make ends meet, but this wonder kid pursued his cricketing dreams despite the hurdles. #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/1knWSLUyRw— runmachinevirat (@runmachinevi143) April 30, 2023

From selling panipuris to living in a tent just few kms away from Wankhede to scoring one of most ultimate centuries of IPL history at Wankhede. The story of Yashasvi Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/9Q4HCpdB8n— Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) April 30, 2023

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was the most successful MI bowler with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla returned figures of 2/34 and England quick Jofra Archer took the wicket of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here