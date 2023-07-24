From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Luxurious Homes of Indian Cricketers

In India where cricket is a cash-rich sport, it is normal for people associated with this circuit to have a lavish lifestyle. From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar, many former Indian cricketers have been seen living a king-size life even after retiring from the sport. But in terms of having the most expensive houses in the Indian cricket fraternity, Virat Kohli reportedly can beat these ex-players.

Among all the Indian cricketer-owned properties, Kohli’s luxurious mansion in Gurugram, Haryana ranks at the top. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma own the massive 10,000 sq feet bungalow, which is currently priced at Rs 80 crore. The property is located in the C Block of DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram which is one of the poshest localities of the city.

The bungalow, “Kohli’s”, has everything that a person might require to live a lavish life. The mansion has marble flooring, while the interiors of the house are mostly made of glass or wood. The other luxurious facilities inside the bungalow include a hanging swimming pool, a decorated bar, a well-equipped, high-tech gymnasium and many more. Virat Kohli used to reside in this mansion with his family before shifting to his Mumbai home in 2016.

After Kohli, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is known to have the most-expensive property among Indian cricketers. Yuvraj owns a sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai and the cost of the property is estimated to be around Rs 65 crore. The opulent flat is situated on the 29th level of the Omkar Towers 1973, the same building where Virat Kohli also owns a property. The apartment is decorated with beautiful paintings, cosy lighting, and a vast area for chilling. From the balcony of the rooms, one can watch magnificent views of the Arabian Sea.

Next, comes legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who owns a Rs 35-crore mansion, located in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The five-story building is comprised of three floors, two basements, and a terrace. The spacious rooms have cream-coloured marble flooring and wooden furniture.

India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is next on the list. Dhoni is currently living in a farmhouse in Ranchi with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Known as ‘Kailashpati, Dhoni’s property is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 6 crore.