Inattentive Batter Gets Run Out in Hilarious Fashion During European Cricket League

Cricket has given us some of the most iconic moments in sporting history. From India’s fairytale run at the 1983 World Cup to England winning their first crown in 2019, fans have witnessed some crazy moments.

It also has its fair share of funny and weird moments that are still talked about today. One such moment took place during the European Cricket League. The official Twitter handle of the European Cricket posted a clip in which a batter is seen getting caught off-guard and then hilariously sent packing.

The footage also shows some smart work from the wicketkeeper as he remained focused till the very end, finding the right moment and hitting the stumps to send the batter back. The unfortunate batter’s reaction said it all as he lowered his head and started going back to the dressing room.

In the clip a batter can be seen steering a delivery towards the leg side. After taking a single the batter attempts to turn it into a couple.

However, the wicketkeeper gets the ball just in time to stop the batsman from running any further up the pitch than he already had.

The wicketkeeper made a direct hit even as the batter was making his way back to the non-striker’s end in a rather casual manner.

He turned back noticing the throw coming but by then it was too late.

The ball hit the stumps and the batter had to make his way back to the dressing room in a dejected manner.

Another bizarre moment took place recently in the T20 Blast which is currently being played in England.

In a clash between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, Steven Mullaney dismissed Colin Ackermann by catching an under-hit ball coming towards him.

Mullaney failed to take the catch on the first attempt, however, the ball went on to hit the non-striker’s chest and fortunately bounced back towards him.

The bowler did not fail the second time, completing his catch.

Leicestershire skipper Ackermann was dismissed for just two runs in the game as Nottinghamshire won the game by 22 runs.