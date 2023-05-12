'Future of Indian Cricket': Fans Eager To Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal In Team India Jersey Soon

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become a glittery name in the back-page headline after the Rajasthan Royals batter played a game-deciding knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, May 13. While on a chase of a seemingly easy target of 150 runs, Jaiswal appeared to be at his devastating best and helped his side clinch a comfortable victory with almost seven overs to spare. The young Indian opener breached the 50-run mark in just 13 deliveries which is the fastest in the tournament’s history. Jaiswal concluded at an unbeaten 98, smashing as many as 12 boundaries and 5 maximums during the 47-ball innings. Following Rajasthan’s dominating win, Yashasvi Jaiswal soon became a trendy topic across social media with fans terming him “the future of Indian cricket.”

During the post-match interaction with television presenter Harsha Bogle, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about his feelings to share the dressing room with some legendary characters like coach Kumar Sangakkara and fellow opener Jos Buttler. According to the youngster, these people have always been supportive and their advice has helped improve his game day by day.

One of the most kind hearted & open players ever - Jaiswal. A great future ahead. pic.twitter.com/LaL2DOUsZ8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2023

Jaiswal further labelled the IPL as “a nice platform” for learning and gaining experience. The youngsters can come and get the experience from the big players. I think that’s how we improve. I’m just grateful to be here and enjoying my game,” the 21-year-old added. Dropping a clip of the interview on Twitter, a fan wrote, “Jaiswal is one of the most kind-hearted and open players ever. He has a great future ahead.”

A fan shared a picture of Yashasvi Jaiswal posing with the awards he received owing to the knock against Kolkata. The Rajasthan batter was not only named the Player of the Match but also took home some other accolades. Considering his age, fans are expecting Jaiswal to prepare a well-decorated trophy cabinet in the coming days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal with all the awards he won tonight for his sensational batting.The future of India is bright! pic.twitter.com/nYDWlsjtg0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 11, 2023

A fan underlined the grit and determination of Yashasvi Jaiswal while highlighting his journey from coming from a lower middle-class family to becoming a sensational batter of this generation. At an early age, the Mumbai cricketer used to sell Pani Puri with his father.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is an inspiration for every lower middle class boy. pic.twitter.com/iB2tRvGKMP— ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 11, 2023

A user shelled out an interesting stat about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dominance against the spinners. The Rajasthan opener has faced 128 deliveries from spinners and has aggregated 199 runs at an impressive 155-plus strike rate. He has never been dismissed by a spinner this season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal against spin in IPL 2023:Runs - 199Balls - 128Strike Rate - 155.4Sixes - 11Fours - 17 He is yet to dismiss against spin in this season. pic.twitter.com/oPRzKvXA1x — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

2015 : Rohit Vs KKR - 98*2023 : Jaiswal Vs KKR - 98*Yashasvi Jaiswal is following in the footsteps of his idol Rohit Sharma.🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/bt2UlIiqiR — Jyran (@Jyran45) May 11, 2023

There were talks like Hooda, tripathi, samson should replace Virat kohli last year coz he had bad IPLWill there be same talks of Yashasvi jaiswal replacing Rohit in WC team? I doubt pic.twitter.com/UsYbCq5MQs — M. (@IconicKohIi) May 11, 2023

The Next BIG THING in WORLD Cricket!Yashasvi Jaiswal!🔥 pic.twitter.com/0tSQ7elYh7 — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 11, 2023

Sanju Samson gave proper support to Yashasvi Jaiswal during the chase. Following the early wicket of Jos Buttler, the Rajasthan skipper joined hands with Jaiswal and finished things off in style. Samson remained not out at 48 runs, a knock that was comprised of 2 fours and 5 sixes. Powered by the win against Kolkata, Rajasthan has jumped to the third spot in the table and is sitting there with 12 points in 12 games.