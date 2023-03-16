'Gale Lagoge Kya?': MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Introduce All-new Digital Experience of IPL 2023 with JioCinema - WATCH

Jio Cinema, on March 16, released the official promo for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two-minute-long video, which was dropped on YouTube, features former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and rising superstar Suryakumar Yadav, along with talented actors like Abhishek Banerjee and Shweta Tripathi. Viacom 18 has acquired digital rights for the IPL for a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 23,758 crore.

All the matches will be streamed live on Jio Cinema in 12 different languages with fans having additional options to make the streaming more user-friendly. In the promotional video, Shweta can be seen demonstrating some of such interactive features with Dhoni and Surya on the mobile screen.

The video opens with Shweta explaining the advantages of watching IPL on Jio Cinema to Abhishek. The Mirzapur fame went on to speak with Dhoni while enabling the 360-view feature. In a bizarre move, the actress went on to rewind a single frame multiple times, which also made an impact on Dhoni, who was standing behind the stumps wearing the keeping gloves. Irked by the occasional pauses, the legendary cricketer replied with a smile, saying, “Itne paas? Gale lagoge kya? (This close? Do you want to give me a hug?)”

In addition, Sweta tried her hands on the 4K multi-camera option. It made Suryakumar Yadav confused as the batter urged the actors, “Kya kar rahe ho yaar? Chakkar aa raha hain. (What are you doing guys? I am feeling wobbly.” Then, SKY played an impressive cover drive through the offside, leaving his fans in awe.

Since the IPL promo surfaced on the internet, numerous cricket enthusiasts across the country went on to appreciate Jio Cinema’s approach, while others went crazy after watching MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav in the funny avatars.

MS Dhoni will head to the IPL 2023 to hunt for his fifth title as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. The 41-year-old has already begun his final preparation for the tournament at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to represent Mumbai Indians and will enter the campaign high on expectations thanks to his recent swashbuckling form in the limited-over format. The much-awaited franchise competition will begin on March 31 with the inaugural battle between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and Dhoni-led CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

