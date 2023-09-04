'There Were 2-3 Pakistanis': Gautam Gambhir Cites Anti-India Slogans Amid Middle Finger Controversy

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir stirred up a massive controversy by showing the middle finger to a group of fans who were heard chanting Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s name. Gambhir explained later that he didn’t react to the fans chanting any cricketer’s name, instead he cited that the supporters belonged from Pakistan and they were chanting India-anti slogans.

Speaking to the press present in Kandy, Gambhir offered his explanation saying that not everything presented on on social media is true.

“What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can’t hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction," the BJP MP was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Kandy, Sri Lanka | On his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says, “What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you… pic.twitter.com/RX4MJVhmyd— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media wherein Gambhir was seen showing the middle finger to the fans and the names of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni could be heard being chanted by fans.

Kohli and Gambhir have had multiple fall-outs, the most recent one dated back to May 2023 when the two came face to face and had a heated argument during an IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kohli also had a fight with Naveen-ul-Haq in the same match, Virat and Gambhir go back a long time having first had a heated argument back in 2013 during an IPL game.

Recently Gambhir was also trolled by fans and called out for his ‘hypocrisy’ regarding his comments on Harbhajan Singh’s winning shot during the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in 2010.

Earlier, the BJP MP had himself asserted that fans should stop glorifying a certain individual, and credit the whole team for the performances, which irked MS Dhoni fans since the former India captain is often hailed for his heroics during the 2011 World Cup final wherein Gambhir also played a crucial knock.