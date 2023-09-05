Gambhir Reveals Actual Reason for His Controversial Gesture: 'Any Indian Would React How I Did'

Gautam Gambhir losing cool and flashing his middle finger to fans at the Premadasa Stadium has caused a massive uproar on social media. The former cricketer was a part of the Asia Cup 2023 commentary panel during the group stage game between India and Nepal on Monday. As he moved out of the commentary box, the fans started chanting the names of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni which could also be seen in the video that went viral on social media. But what irked the fans was the former cricketer’s gesture while being escorted by an official.

Presenting BJP MP Gautam Gambhir 👇 pic.twitter.com/Unv5cwBYqW— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 4, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

The fans were convinced that the chants of Dhoni and Kohli left the cricketer-turned-politician fuming, prompting him to show his middle finger. But soon, Gambhir came up with a post on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to issue a clarification.

“A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” Gambhir wrote.

“Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country,” he added.

“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”.Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 4, 2023

Gambhir also spoke to the media and explained what forced him to make a controversial gesture during a live cricket match featuring Team India.

“What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can’t hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction,” Gambhir said.

ALSO READ| ‘There Were 2-3 Pakistanis’: Gautam Gambhir Clarifies Anti-India Slogans Behind Middle Finger Video | WATCH

Spat with Kohli in IPL 2023 wasn’t the reason

Kohli and Gambhir have had multiple fall-outs, the most recent one dating back to May 2023 when the two came face to face and had a heated argument during an IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. However, the former India opener clarified the spat with Kohli wasn’t the reason behind his gesture.

India advances to Super Fours

India hit the top gear through Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who made polished unbeaten fifties, to post a 10-wicket win over Nepal that also ensured them an Asia Cup Super Four berth here on Monday. Amidst frequent rain interruptions, Nepal posted an impressive 230 after being asked to bat first. India, required to score 145 from 23 overs as per DLS calculations, went past the line as Rohit (74 not out off 59 balls) and Gill (67 not out off 62 balls) gave power to their chase.