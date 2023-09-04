Dhoni or Kohli Chants? Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool, Shows Middle Finger to Fans | WATCH

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lost his cool at fans during the Asia Cup clash between India and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. Fans seemingly chanted the names of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni when Gambhir was passing by, and the 2011 World Cup winner got angry and hit back by showing the middle finger to fans.

Gautam Gambhir had an infamous falling out with Virat Kohli during IPL 2023 when the pair locked horns during a clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Similarly, Gambhir’s relationship with Dhoni is known to all and recently the BJP politician and cricket commentator was trolled and called out for ‘hypocrisy’ by fans.

The viral video seems to be from the India vs. Nepal clash on Monday, September 4 at Pallekele with Gambhir commentating on the game.

According to a report in Sports Tak, Gambhir explained his obscene gesture by revealing that the fans also included Pakistan supporters and they were also making chants about Kashmir.

“The crowd that was made up of Pakistani fans were shouting anti-India slogans were also passing comments on Kashmir. As an Indian I can’t take anyone saying this about my country hence reacted this way. What you see on social media isn’t always the correct picture," Gambhir was quoted as saying.

