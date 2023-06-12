'Unfortunately it has Turned into a PR agency, They're not Broadcasters Anymore': Gautam Gambhir

Indian Premier League (IPL), known to be the most lucrative T20 tournament across the globe, has been transforming the lives of cricketers for years. Since its inception in 2008, it has not only provided young players with a platform to showcase their talents but also aided them financially. Not every individual who plays the game at a professional level gets the opportunity to play for the country. But an IPL contract makes their life better and keeps them motivated.

Former India opener and 2-time IPL champion Gautam Gambhir also believes that IPL has changed the face of Indian cricket in the last 16 years. In a conversation with News18, Gambhir said that a cricketer’s career is age-bound unlike that of a politician or an actor.

“A cricketer’s career lasts till the age of 35-36 at max, unlike the politicians who work till the age of 80 or actors. Hardly 15 guys play for India when they are 35 but there are hundreds of players who play the sport. So, they too want financial security as they need to look after their families. IPL has given them that support,” Gambhir told News18.

It’s often said that a 2-month-long IPL schedule affects the overall performance of Team India. Responding to this critical approach, Gambhir said that our country is obsessed with individuals but not with the team. The former cricketer further slammed the broadcasters, stating that they have turned into PR machinery.

“Our country isn’t a team-obsessed country but it’s an individual-obsessed nation. Here a player is considered greater than the team which is not the case in the countries like England, Australia or New Zealand. And all these stakeholders of Indian cricket – be it broadcasters or the media, ultimately and unfortunately it has turned into a PR agency… They are no more broadcasters.

“If your performance doesn’t get appreciated then you will be an underrated cricketer forever. And that’s the reason why we haven’t won an ICC trophy for a decade now because we are so obsessed with individuals,” he added.