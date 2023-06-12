'My Fight With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni...': Gautam Gambhir Comes Clean on His Rumored Rifts With India Stars

Gautam Gambhir is a man of few words but he likes to speak his mind. Never to mince words, the legendary India cricketer has never shied away from giving hard-hitting opinions when dissecting the performances of teams or players.

While he may appear calm otherwise, Gambhir isn’t the one to refrain from responding in kind when provoked or if it’s defending his team-mates. Reputations go for a toss if the former India opener reckons the person in front of him is in the wrong.

His no-holds barred approach has sometimes led to controversies leading to heated exchanges with opponents and even, at times, with his own players.

Gambhir’s heated on-field exchanges with Virat Kohli have become part of folklore. The latest chapter was added during IPL 2023 when the two came face to face following a tense clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There have also been rumours of an alleged rift between Gambhir and the legendary MS Dhoni for long which the former has quashed in the past.

Now, in a conversation with News18, the two-time world cup winner has said his rivalry with any player be it Kohli or Dhoni is limited to the field and there’s nothing personal about it.

“See normally I don’t explain my relationships," Gambhir said, “This question has been asked to me regarding MS Dhoni too - How is my relation with MS Dhoni? I share the same relation with MS Dhoni as it’s with Virat Kohli."

“My fight with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or any other player isn’t personal. My fight is limited to the field. We both want to win. And it should stay on the field," he added.

Gambhir top-scored for India in the final of the 2007 World T20 and the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup playing a vital role in the team winning the two titles.