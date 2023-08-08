Getting Late for His Prayer, Babar Azam Requests LPL Organisers to 'Hurry Up' with Post-match Show: WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. On Monday, he smashed a scintillating hundred and featured in a game-changing 111-run partnership with Niroshan Pathum Nissanka to guide his team Colombo Strikers to a phenomenal win. The Pakistan batting star was in breath-taking form, scoring 104 runs in just 59 balls, while the exceptional Pathum Nissanka assisted with a critical knock of 54 runs in 40 balls. In the dying embers of the run chase, Mohamad Nawaz swiftly scored 14 runs in just four deliveries to propel the Strikers to victory.

Babar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his blistering knock against Galle Titans. While waiting for the post-match presentation, he realised that he was getting late for his prayers. Babar excused himself and ditched the interviewer even before he could start.

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media in which Babar was seen saying, probably to the organisers, that he was getting late for the prayers.

Babar Azam’s stand of 111 runs with Pathum Nissanka is the highest opening partnership of the season so far. Babar Azam shed light on their strategy before and during the run chase and said,

“We felt the total was chasable. It was our plan to utilize the first six overs and then try to maintain that run rate. We had it in our minds that we had to build a big partnership, as that would help us take the game deep. It would not have been easy for a new batsman to come in and score runs quickly. In the second last over, we lost our momentum a little bit, but Chamika and Nawaz did well to finish it off.”

Babar also reflected on his time at the Lanka Premier League and how it will be a launchpad for the upcoming international tournaments.

“This is a very good league; cricket has been very competitive. There is a very good mix of talented young and senior players. After the Lanka Premier League, we have a bilateral series against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I am taking it series by series, and every game is an opportunity to prepare. For now, my full focus is on the league,” he opined.