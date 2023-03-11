GG vs DC: Shafali Verma Hits Second Fastest Fifty in WPL, Delhi Capitals Post Highest Powerplay Score

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma smashed the second-fastest fifty in the Women’s Premier League during the match against Gujarat Giants. The talented India opener smacked the Gujarat bowlers all around the park to hit her half-century off just 19 balls.

The young India opener remained unbeaten on 76 as Delhi Capitals crushed Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in just 7.1 overs. It was a dominant show from Delhi Capitals and Shafali just made the work easy for them with her power-packed performances as Gujarat bowlers were clueless against her.

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights

The 19-year-old completed her half-century in fifth over of the innings as she went berserk over the Giants’ bowler to reach the mark in 19 balls - second fastest in the tournament. The record of fastest fifty is currently hold by Gujarat Giants Sophia Dunkley who achieved the feat in just 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also posted WPL’s highest score in powerplay. Shafali and her senior opening partner Meg Lanning were too good for the bowlers on Saturday as they hit 87 runs in the first six overs.

Shafali’s 28-ball knock was laced with 10 fours and five sixes which stunned Sneh Rana and Co. While Lanning, who was the second fiddle in the partnership, remained unbeaten on 21 off 15 balls. She also becomes the first player to cross the 200-run mark in the tournament - 206 runs in 4 matches.

Earlier, Marizanne Kapp claimed a five-wicket haul to restrict Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in 20 overs. Kapp was sensational from the first over itself as she was too good for the Gujarat batters.

Chasing the 106-run target, Delhi Capitals made their intentions clear right from the word go, with Shafali taking a special liking for the Gujarat bowler Ashleigh Gardner, smacking her for four fours and a six in the fourth over to collect 23 runs.

After the match, Shafali credited Meg Lanning for the advice which helped her on Saturday’s clash.

“I wasn’t in a hurry, but I was trying to give my best during the run chase. Now we can rest and enjoy ourselves. I got out while playing flick in the last match, so I tried to play straight tonight. I would like to thank Lanning for her advice. I want to work hard in future and keep scoring and playing in the same way," Shafali told broadcasters.

