Never Know What's Gonna Happen: Glenn Maxwell Reavels How RCB's Retention Call Made Him Calm

Glenn Maxwell was one of the three players retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League for Rs 11 crores. Maxwell had joined the RCB ahead of IPL 2021 and made an instant impact, scoring upwards of 500 runs.

But the Australian, while speaking on the RCB Season 2 Podcast, said he had flutters before the IPL mega auction in 2022 and a call from RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson eased his nerves.

“You never know what’s gonna happen because it’s a big auction. And like, with how many people they were going to retain and we had, obviously, a couple of bowlers — Siraj, Harshal, Yuzi (Chahal), then AB, Virat, and those young Indian players, and all could have been retained at some stage. So to retain an overseas batter, sometimes isn’t the smartest move. It seems straightforward, but in my head, there was obviously a lot more I had to go through and when I got the phone call that I was gonna be retained. I was pumped and couldn’t wait to stick around,” said Maxwell.

In the IPL 2021, Maxwell made 513 runs from 15 matches with a strike-rate of 144 that included 6 fifties while averaging 42.75.

In IPL 2022, Maxwell made 301 runs from 13 matches with the highest score of 55 at an average of 25.48 and a strike rate of 153.88.

The Aussie all-rounder also revealed how Shane Warne managed to open him up during a tough phase in his career and life. Maxwell called the spin wizard as the most caring and loyal person he had ever come across.

“He is probably the most giving and loyal person that I’ve probably ever met. Generous not just with what he did with his charity work but generous with his knowledge and time. He actively sought out young spinners during their warm-ups to talk them through different skill sets and trying to help them to be the best version of themselves. Everyone felt like they had a connection instantly because that’s the way he made you feel, he makes you feel like your best friend straightaway,” said Maxwell.

