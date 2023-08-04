'That's a Decision He Needs to Make Himself': Glenn McGrath Advises Jasprit Bumrah to Take Big Call to Prolong His Career

Legendary Australia paceman Glenn McGrath suggested that Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body as the Indian star has been out of competitive cricket for a long time due to his back injury. The premier pacer is all set to return in Indian colours on the upcoming Ireland tour where he will be leading the side in the absence of other senior stars.

McGrath, who is arguably one of the greatest pacers to play the game, talked about Bumrah’s recent injuries and suggested he needs to stay strong and fit as his bowling action puts stress on his body.

“He (Bumrah) has been incredible for India. His bowling stats, the wickets he has taken, and the way he bowls, I am a big fan but his bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body. So he needs to stay strong and fit. If he does that he could play for a few more years," McGrath said on the sidelines of an a fast-bowling camp organised by the MRF Pace Foundation.

Bumrah last played for India in September last year and has been recovering from his back injury since then. The injury forced him out of several major tournaments including Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, Border-Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship final.

The legendary Australia pacer further pointed out the hectic cricket schedule as he feels it is getting harder for a player to play all three formats and advised Bumrah to also take a decision on that.

“With the current international schedule and the IPL, there is no off-season anymore for a fast bowler, especially for someone like Jasprit, who needs an off-season to pull his strength back in. So that’s a decision he needs to make himself (on whether to give up on one of the formats). It is getting harder to play all three formats. That is something Jasprit will have to think about moving forward because what he does is unique and is quite tough on his body too. I think he has a lot more to offer for the rest of his career," he added.

McGrath gave examples of some legendary pacers and suggested it’s important for fast bowlers to manage their bodies to prolong their playing career.

“There is a lot of cricket played these days. It puts a strain on your body, but you have to know how to recover and find time to put strength back on your body. Guys like James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Courtney Walsh played for many years as they knew how to manage their bodies. I worked hard on my fitness, and I had an easy action which made my comeback from Injury easier," the former Aussie quick added.