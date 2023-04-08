Good Day at The Office! Krunal Pandya Says 'Everything is Hard-earned' After All-round Show

Krunal Pandya shone with an all-round show as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 runs in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Krunal first produced a superb spell of 3/18 with the ball to restrict SRH to a paltry 121 for 8 and then contributed 34 off 23 deliveries with the bat to help LSG chase down the target with 24 balls to spare in a low-scoring match.

“Very good day at the office I can say," Krunal assessed his performance at the post-match presentation.

When asked what he enjoyed more -taking wickets or scoring runs, Krunal said: “Both. Runs, wickets - everything is hard-earned. Everything is special."

Krunal said that he has worked hard on his bowling in the run-up to this IPL season and it is finally showing.

“This year I’m in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I’m very process-driven, don’t think about results. I took a break from cricket for a few months because I was just playing the white-ball formats, so wanted some time off to work on my bowling," Krunal said.

“What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months - getting taller and getting the ball to turn away, it is all coming out really well. People say I don’t turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (dismissing Markram with a ball lspining away)."

Coming to batting, Krunal explained that he sat down and thought what he was doing right at histime with the Mumbai Indians.

“I’m trying to recollect how I played in the first 4-5 years in IPL where I was batting at four for MI. Trying to find that rhythm and consistency," Krunal said.

“Having the clarity helps. I’m okay with any track," he added.

Krunal said he wanted to dedicate his ‘Player of the Match’ award to his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

“Want to dedicate this to my wife. She has been a constant support, she is who brings out the best version of myself," Krunal said.

