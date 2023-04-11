'Got our House Constructed, Bought a Car': Here's How KKR Signing Helped Rinku Singh Fulfil His Dreams

Rinku Singh has become the talk of the town ever since his blazing knock helped the Kolkata Knight Riders thump defending champions Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Rashid Khan’s hat-trick in the 17th over seemed to be the end of the road for KKR but Rinku had his own plans. With 28 runs needed off the last 5 deliveries, he smashed five consecutive sixes to snatch the victory away from GT’s jaws.

This wasn’t the first instance when Rinku rose to the occasion. Last season, he fought hard in a must-win game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but got out for 40 on the penultimate delivery of the KKR innings. But this year, he managed to cross the finish line.

But the superstar from Uttar Pradesh had toil hard to make it to this level. In an exclusive conversation on JioCinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI,’ hosted by Aakash Chopra, Rinku spoke about his initial battles and how his family did not support his aspirations of being a cricketer.

“At that time, I went to Kanpur to play for the first time in my hostel tournament and my mother gave me ₹1000 and supported me but my father used to beat me whenever I used to play,” Rinku admitted.

Rinku said his father insisted that he focused on getting a job rather than playing cricket which after a point his mother aligned to.

“My brother used to work in a coaching centre as a cleaner and he took me there for a job - I was given the job to clean early in the morning and leave so that nobody would get to know. But I didn’t like the job, so I left it and came back to focus on cricket,” Singh recalled.

Rinku further elaborated on his first successful tournament as a cricketer.

“We were playing against the Delhi Public School team and, I really batted well in that match scoring around 70 in a winning cause. So, the owner of the DPS, Swapnil Jain, asked me to join his team,” Sonu said.

Rinku also spoke about how much KKR buying him in the IPL auctions aided him and his family.

“It was very important for me because I didn’t expect that I will go for that much money. I thought that I will go to Mumbai for some 20-25 Lakhs but that price kept on getting high and reached 80 Lakhs. So, my family was very happy and with that 80 Lakhs I got our house constructed and then I bought a car for my father because he wanted a car for a long time. So, my father was happy, and my family was as well,” Singh concluded.

