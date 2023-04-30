‘Greatest Finisher of All Time’: MS Dhoni Smashes Two Sixes on Last 2 Balls, Twitter Set Ablaze - WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his destructive best as he smashed two monstrous sixes to finish off the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

MS Dhoni hit Sam Curran for two maximums on the last two balls of the over and, in turn, innings.

Sam Curran bowled a slower short ball outside off, which Dhoni treated likely as it had plenty of width for him. Dhoni slapped it over backward point for a six.

On the very next ball, Curran bowled a full toss at the stumps as Dhoni swung hard and deposited the ball over midwicket for another six.

Dhoni finished with 13 runs from just four balls with an incredible strike rate of 325.00.

Fans were delirious with joy for their Thala:

Most Sixes in the 20th Over in IPL History:MS Dhoni - 59*Kieron Pollard - 33 Age is just a number for Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/MoxUr1qvlP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

MS Dhoni - the GOAT!6,6 to finish the innings for CSK - he’s still the greatest finisher of this league. pic.twitter.com/MHZyArMcoM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

59 Sixes by MS Dhoni in the 20th over by MS Dhoni in IPL.THE GOAT. pic.twitter.com/c9SgNl8q4H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

Six followed by Six by MS Dhoni in the last 2 balls.The GOAT Finisher - Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/v60GAP7vGA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

Chepauk Roaring and MS Dhoni hitting sixes.A Classic in IPL. pic.twitter.com/kAedSCevil — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

The whole crowd waited for 2 hours in the heat of Chepauk to see this man and MS Dhoni didn’t disappoint.Faced just 4 balls and smashed 2 sixes on the final two balls - The GOAT! pic.twitter.com/6tdIOI3cM1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

MS Dhoni has hit 2 sixes 15 times in the 20th over in IPL history.Most by any player - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/K91Zbe2any — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

Last Ball Six and Whole Stadium EruptsMS Dhoni God Of Cricket pic.twitter.com/4MnBJtb2r1 — ashMSDIAN (@ashMSDIAN7) April 30, 2023

MS Dhoni is The Greatest Finisher of all the Time.pic.twitter.com/l4A8vNfW1t— ` (@rahulmsd_91) April 30, 2023

It was Devon Conway though, who continued his sensational run with an unbeaten 92 as CSK Kings posted a challenging 200/4 against PBKS. Electing to bat, Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball knock, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (28) made useful contributions before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to the psychological 200-run mark.

“It was a great atmosphere when it (Dhoni’s two sixes) went out of the park," Conway said at the innings break.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh (1/37), Sam Curran (1/46), Rahul Chahar (1/35) and Sikandar Raza (1/31) took one wicket each.

(With inputs from Agencies)

