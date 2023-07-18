CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Greatest Rivalry in Cricket Reignites as India A Face Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023
1-MIN READ

Greatest Rivalry in Cricket Reignites as India A Face Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 17:14 IST

New Delhi, India

India will face Pakistan on July 19 (ACC Image)

India will face Pakistan on July 19 (ACC Image)

India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage.

In what promises to be an enthralling encounter, India A will square off against Pakistan A in the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, reigniting the flame of the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in cricket. This clash between two cricketing powerhouses is set to captivate fans as they witness the next generation of talent from both nations go head-to-head. Fans across India can watch all the LIVE action exclusively on Star Sports Network on 19th July, 2 PM onwards.

India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage. Players such as Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a lasting impression following their stellar IPL seasons and pave their way into the senior national team. Their performances in this match could determine their prospects and contribute to India’s rich cricketing heritage.

With the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan being one of the most intense and storied in the sport, this match holds special significance. It represents not only a chance for the emerging talents to shine but also an opportunity to add another chapter to the illustrious history of the ‘Greatest Rivalry.’

The clash between India A and Pakistan A is not just about individual performances but also about the historical significance of this rivalry. The two teams are set to face each other in two major tournaments this year, namely the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This match, therefore, serves as a precursor to the high stakes encounters that lie ahead and will give fans a taste of what is to come.

Don’t miss out on this electrifying clash between India A and Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match.

Tune in to Star Sports to witness the future of cricket unfold before your eyes, as these young talents look to make their nation proud and etch their names in the glorious history of the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in cricket.

Catch India (A) vs Pakistan (A), on 19th July, 2 PM onwards, LIVE and exclusive on Star Sports Network

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Pakistan
  2. India vs Pakistan Cricket
first published:July 18, 2023, 17:14 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 17:14 IST