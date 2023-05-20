'GT and SRH Please Help Us': Riyan Parag's Request Goes Viral After RR Beat PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on Friday night in Dharamsala to keep themselves breathing in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs. Young batters Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed phenomenal half-centuries as the Royals successfully chased down a stiff 188 target with two balls to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan & Co were reeling 50 for 4 when Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma revived the innings with a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket. Later, Shahrukh Khan, with an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls, provided the late surge to power the side to 187 for 5. In reply, needed to complete the chase in 18.3 overs to momentarily get ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s net run rate but unfortunately, they couldn’t.

However, the Royals RR got two points to stay afloat in the competition. They would want Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to lose their final league games on Sunday. Meanwhile, young all-rounder Riyan Parag has made a special request to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad to RR in qualifying for the playoffs.

“GT and SRH please help us out a little now,” Riyan tweeted after RR’s win over PBKS.

GT and SRH please help us out a little now #RRvsPBKS— Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) May 19, 2023

Riyan sought help from GT and SRH as they will lock horns with RCB and MI, respectively, in their last league matches. Faf du Plessis & Co are scheduled to host the defending champions in Bengaluru whereas SRH and MI are to play at Wankhede on Sunday.

Gujarat have already qualified and if they beat RCB, the latter’s net run rate will take a hit. RCB’s current NRR is 0.180 and if they lose by more than 6 runs or 5 balls to spare would mean RR will take over the fourth spot. RCB will be knocked out and so will Mumbai if they lose to the Sunrisers.

If both RCB and MI win on Sunday then RR will be the first one to be knocked out and a better NRR will decide the fates of the formers.