GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans will try to continue their winning momentum when they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the forthcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-anticipated clash is slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9 and the on-field proceeding will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Gujarat will head to the match on the back of two commanding victories. They outclassed Chennai Super Kings in the opening battle before getting the better of Delhi Capitals in the last match.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders could not pull off a desirable start to the IPL 2023. In the first match, Punjab Kings beat them by 7 runs as per the DLS method in a rain-affected encounter. But the Nitish Rana-led picked up a commendable victory in the subsequent fixture, thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard. Following the win, KKR climbed straight to third place in the league table, while GT are currently sitting at the top with 4 points.

GT vs KKR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match.

GT vs KKR Live Streaming

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

GT vs KKR Match Details

The GT vs KKR IPL match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9 at 3:30 pm IST.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz,

Batters: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sai Sudarshan

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little

GT vs KKR Probable XIs:

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

KKR Probable XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

GT vs KKR Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy

