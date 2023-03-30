GT Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Gujarat Titans Team

It would have been quite a prediction if someone would have claimed that an IPL newbie would go on to win the title last year ahead of the seasoned franchises including the likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. But that is exactly what Gujarat Titans did.

And they achieved that in some style. First, they topped the league stage to ensure they would get two chances at making it to the final. They needed only one after beating Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier, a team they would again get the better of in the title clash to lift the trophy.

Pick your best Gujarat Titans Playing XI for the season below:-

IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for GT

Hardik Pandya, who led GT during the season, thus proved his leadership credentials. And he performed with the bat and the ball as well. The franchise will be hoping for the same from their prized possession who will have some of the biggest stars from the world cricket for company as they launch defense of their crown.

GT Team Full Schedule For IPL 2023

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 pm IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30 pm IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30 pm IST)

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 pm IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 pm IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30 pm IST)

Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30 pm IST)

Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30 pm IST)

Get the latest Cricket News here