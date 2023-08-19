GT vs BKL Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips: Check Our Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for LPL 2023

Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy will be vying to secure a place in the final when they face off in the second Qualifier of the Lanka Premier League 2023.

The winner of the match will meet Dambulla Aura, who have already booked their ticket to the summit clash by winning the Qualifier 1.

The knockout game between Galle and Kandy will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 19 and the on-field proceedings begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Galle and Kandy both won four out of their eight group-league fixtures, finishing second and third in the points table respectively.

Titans squared off against top-placed Dambulla Aura in the first qualifier where they suffered a disappointing six-wicket defeat.

Due to a below-par performance from their batters, Galle managed just 146 runs, which their opponents chased down with ease. Meanwhile, B-Love Kandy were in a must-win situation when they took on Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator.

Kandy outclassed Joffna in every department, registering a huge 61-run victory.

They will hope to continue the winning run till the end of the campaign to secure the silverware.

Fantasy Dream11 Team Tips

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal,

Batters: Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Tabraiz Shams

GT vs BKL Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Litton Das (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Tabraiz Shamsi

BKL Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep

GT vs BKL Full Squad

GT: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

BKL: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanidu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu