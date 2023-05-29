GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on The Reserve Day?

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:26 IST
Ahmedabad, India
For the first time in IPL history, the final will be played on a reserved day (of course, if weather permits) due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The IPL 2023 closing ceremony was delayed and then not held while the match toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans met with a similar fate before the match was finally rescheduled for Monday.
Not that the rain came out of the blue. The forecast was for scattered thunderstorms but the intensity did surprise everyone. When it finally relented around 9 pm local time, hopes were raised that a complete game could be held after all. Read More
So if you have the tickets, IPL has issued what’s allowed/not allowed to attend the final tonight. Make sure to check this before leaving for the venue.
Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today?
Here’s everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️
Note – There will be no entry without physical tickets pic.twitter.com/B1ondsXvgP
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
So, as per the latest report, it’s bright and sunny in Ahmedabad with little chance of a rain. The temperature right now is around 32 degrees Celsius.
The IPL 2023 final has been rescheduled for Monday with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans set to clash in Ahmedabad tonight. Inclement weather on Sunday evening forced the match to be postponed with not even toss being held. The rain stopped at 9 pm local time and stayed away for around 20 minutes before resuming. Provided the weather stays clear today, expect a full 20-overs-a-side final. CSK are eyeing a fifth trophy while GT want to become the third ever IPL franchise to successfully defend title.
The covers were peeled off, ground staff began their job do get the outfield ready for the match, players began pouring into the field for warm-ups. For 20 minutes rain stayed away before returning with vengeance and perhaps, it was the heaviest spell of the evening.
All good work undone. Players returned to the dressing room while fans took cover as well. The never-ending wait continues and finally, the rain stopped around 10:50 pm local time.
With the possibility of rain resuming and truncated game, it was decided to reschedule the contest for Monday when the forecast is much better.
CSK are eyeing a record-equaling fifth IPL title while GT are hoping to emulate their latest opponents and Mumbai Indians in successfully defending the title.
Should Hardik Pandya and Co. beat MS Dhoni’s CSK, they will become the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.