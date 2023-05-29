GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on The Reserve Day?

Read more

The covers were peeled off, ground staff began their job do get the outfield ready for the match, players began pouring into the field for warm-ups. For 20 minutes rain stayed away before returning with vengeance and perhaps, it was the heaviest spell of the evening.

All good work undone. Players returned to the dressing room while fans took cover as well. The never-ending wait continues and finally, the rain stopped around 10:50 pm local time.

With the possibility of rain resuming and truncated game, it was decided to reschedule the contest for Monday when the forecast is much better.

CSK are eyeing a record-equaling fifth IPL title while GT are hoping to emulate their latest opponents and Mumbai Indians in successfully defending the title.

Should Hardik Pandya and Co. beat MS Dhoni’s CSK, they will become the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.