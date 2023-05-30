'The Child Within us is Happy...': Gujarat Titans' Classy Response to MS Dhoni Winning IPL 2023 Wins Internet

Despite falling to a close defeat, Gujarat Titans didn’t forget to show their respect for their fellow finalists, Chennai Super Kings, after the IPL 2023 came to an end.

In a special Tweet for Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Gujarat franchise wrote, “We knew we would have to battle against not just your genius, but the sea of Yellove in this fairytale final. While we’re disappointed tonight, this child within us is happy as ever, to witness you hold up that trophy.”

Gujarat mostly remained in the driver’s seat during the summit clash before Ravindra Jadeja’s superb batting swing the contest in their favour.

Jadeja whacked a six and a four in front of a full-house Ahmedabad to secure Chennai’s fifth IPL trophy.

Vhala Thala, 🫂We knew we'd have to battle against not just your genius, but the sea of #Yellove in this fairytale final. While we're disappointed tonight, this child within us is happy as ever, to witness you hold up that trophy. #CSKvGT | #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL | #Final |… — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2023

Fans were touched by Gujarat’s sportsmanship after the note for MS Dhoni. The Hardik Panyda-led side might have failed to retain the title but the franchise won fans’ hearts owing to their on and off-field gestures.

A Chennai fan acknowledged the classy message from GT, commenting, “A satisfaction of watching a great game and good sportsmanship from the players of both the teams. “

A satisfaction of watching a great game and a good sportsmanship from the players of both the teams. 💛🩵— Amore Kanagaraj (@eromajarmas) May 29, 2023

According to a fan, the Gujarat side deserves much respect in regard to this “display of sportsmanship.”

What a display of sportsmanship. Respect 🙏— DealBee Deals (@DealBeeOfficial) May 29, 2023

Keeping aside the result of the final, one user termed both Chennai and Gujarat the “champion teams.”

Superrrrr….. great spirit …both absolutely champion teams …— hari iyer (@iyerhari14) May 30, 2023

Another fan said that it’s quite rare to see a team having a great respect for the opposition captain and it could only happen when the person is Dhoni.

This will never happen again. The losing team will never say they are happy in some way watching the opposition captain lift the trophy. Savour this.— cricBC (@cricBC) May 29, 2023

It was a script of mixed emotions for Dhoni on the night of his 10th IPL final as the Chennai captain. Coming to bat on a crucial stage, Dhoni returned to the hut for a golden duck when his team had to chase down 171 runs in 15 overs.

The crowd in Ahmedabad got silenced even though Gujarat pacer Mohit Sharma got rid of the dangerman.

Following Dhoni’s dismissal, Gujarat eventually took control with Mohammad Shami conceding just 8 runs in the penultimate over.

Mohit, who fetched two back-to-back scalps in his previous over, had to defend 13 runs in the last over. The Indian pacer pulled off a commendable start, allowing just three runs in the first four deliveries.

With Jadeja to face the final two balls, Dhoni was captured sitting quietly in the Chennai dugout. The legendary captain kept his head down till Jadeja scripted a miraculous ending with his bat.

After taking Chennai across the victory line, Jadeja went straight to Dhoni and got an unforgettable reception from his senior.