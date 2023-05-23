GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Face Litmus Test Against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk

Live now
Live Score GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The stage is set for the big qualifiers as the top two teams of group stage GT and CSK will lock horns on Tuesday in the big-ticket clash at Chepauk. Gujarat finished at the top of the table with 20 points out of 14 matches. Shubman Gill has been leading the batting unit and scored over 600 runs including a couple of centuries in the last two matches. While Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are doing the all-important work with the ball. Hardik Pandya has led Read More
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-captain: Shubman Gill
Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans were the best side in the league stage as they won 10 of their 14 games and took the top spot. They were clinical in their last league match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and are a side in roaring form.
Chennai Super Kings come into the first qualifier after winning 8 of their 14 games this season. They ended in the second position on the points table with 17 points against their name. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals in their last match and are in top form.
The weather in Chennai is expected to set fair on May 22. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C on the match day with 79% humidity and 23 km/h wind speed. There is a 5 percent chance of rain during the match.
The pitch at the Chepauk is expected to be on the slower side and could assist the slower bowlers. However, batters need to dig in and assess the conditions as runs will be on offer once they apply themselves and look to bat deep into the innings.
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other 3 times in the IPL. CSK have won 0 games while the Gujarat Titans have won all three matches.
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma
Welcome to our live blog of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
While Chennai Super Kings are once again a force to reckon with at Cheapuk, it will be tough for Hardik and Co. to breach the fortress. While MS Dhoni has managed his resources quite well this season despite the injury crises CSK managed to finish second in the points table. Ben Stokes, who was the big buy for CSK this season, played just two matches this season and has no returned to England for the home summer. In the batting department, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been a formidable pair while Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are providing stability in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni continue to provide the finishing touch to CSK innings.
This season, Gujarat Titans haven’t played at the Chepauk, which hasn’t behaved in a singular manner during CSK’s seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect.
What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan
Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu