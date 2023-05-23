GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Face Litmus Test Against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk

Read more

the troops well to put out a collective effort on the field as they have been the most dominant side this season thus far.

While Chennai Super Kings are once again a force to reckon with at Cheapuk, it will be tough for Hardik and Co. to breach the fortress. While MS Dhoni has managed his resources quite well this season despite the injury crises CSK managed to finish second in the points table. Ben Stokes, who was the big buy for CSK this season, played just two matches this season and has no returned to England for the home summer. In the batting department, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been a formidable pair while Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are providing stability in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni continue to provide the finishing touch to CSK innings.

This season, Gujarat Titans haven’t played at the Chepauk, which hasn’t behaved in a singular manner during CSK’s seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect.

What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu