GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Buoyed by a hat-trick of wins, Gujarat Titans will eye to increase their lead at the top of the table in their upcoming IPL face-off against Delhi Capitals. In a bid to keep their playoff hope alive, the Capitals will also be desperate to earn two points from the match, slated to be played on May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With just two victories in 8 appearances, Delhi are still reeling at the bottom of the league table. They could register two consecutive victories before falling short of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.

Gujarat Titans, in their last IPL fixture, thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in an away outing. Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar and David Miller excelled with the bat, chasing down a decent 180-run target at an ease. The Gujarat bowling department performed well on the occasion with Mohammad Shami folding up with three wickets under his belt. Among others, Joshua Little and Noor Ahmed picked up two wickets each.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami

GT vs DC Probable XIs:

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

GT vs DC Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg

