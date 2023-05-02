GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Wounded Delhi Capitals Face Mighty Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans will look to inch a step closer to the playoffs on Tuesday when they host a battered and bruised Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya & Co are currently placed at the top of the points table with 12 points and while David Warner’s DC are reeling at the bottom. Delhi will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans so as to keep their chances alive. In fact, they need to win all of their remaining six games to remain valid in the tournament but considering the resources at their disposal, it looks highly unlikely. Gujarat have already defeated Delhi last month and tonight, the visitors will push themselves harder as another loss will be the end of the road for Delhi Capitals.

Here are the live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match no. 44:

May 02, 16:40 hrs | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match no. 44, between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and David Warner-led Delhi Capitals, in Ahmedabad.

May 02, 16:50 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Titans Squad - Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

May 02, 17:00 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals Squad - David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

May 02, 17:10 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will take place on May 2, Tuesday.

May 02, 17:15 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

May 02, 17:25 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: ‘It’ll be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans’: Pravin Amre

“Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That’s why we have to give our best. It’s going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL," said DC Assistant coach Pravin Amre.

May 02, 17:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: GT won the last face-off - Delhi Capitals were outsmarted by the Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter last month. After batting first, Delhi were restricted to 162/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat chased down the target with 6 wickets in hands and 11 balls to spare.

May 02, 17:55 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match for free?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live for free on JioCinema app and website.

May 02, 18:20 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: 3D Shankar has been on a roll - Vijay Shankar is having a great season this year, especially with the bat. So far, he has amassed 199 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 165.83. In th last game against KKR, he scored a blistering 24-ball 51 to help Gujarat complete the 180-run chase.

