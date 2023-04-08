Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And GT vs KKR Head to Head Record

Gujarat Titans are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9. The opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Kicking off the season with two consecutive victories, the Titans are brimming with confidence and will look to continue the momentum in the coming fixture as well. The defending champions, in their last appearance, outclassed Delhi Capitals in every aspect, winning the match by 6 wickets.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, playing under the leadership of newly appointed Nitish Rana, got back on the winning track in the earlier game, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by a huge margin of 81 runs. Coming to defend a mammoth target of 205 runs, their bowling lineup put up a great show with the spinner on top of their form. Varun Chakravarty was the game-changer of the match and picked up 4 wickets in total.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 9.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out GT vs KKR Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

GT vs KKR Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy

