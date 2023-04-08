GT vs KKR IPL 2023: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans have continued to dominate IPL 2023 and remain unbeaten after two fixtures. The Hardik Pandya-led side have shown that they are all set to repeat their dream run at the tournament with easy wins over Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. But the team may face their toughest challenge yet when they go up against a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be on cloud nine after they managed to script a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens. Under Nitesh Rana’s leadership, the Kolkata-based franchise is eyeing its third IPL trophy and is hoping that its win over RCB will be the start of its victory run.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For GT vs KKR

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be sunny and generally clear on Sunday, April 9. There is no chance of rain during the fixture between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. The temperature can go up to 40 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 28 percent.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is ideal for batting. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans managed to easily chase 178 runs and win by 5 wickets. Previous encounters have shown that the team batting second has an advantage.

GT vs KKR Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Josh Little, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Noor Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudarshan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Vijay Shankar, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (captain), Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Narayan Jagdeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, David Wiese.

GT vs KKR Live Streaming and Telecast Details

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

