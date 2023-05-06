GT vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2023: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage on TV And Online

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to get the better of Gujarat Titans for the first time when the two sides face each other in IPL 2023 on Sunday.

Lucknow will head into the game after failing to register a victory in their last two IPL matches of the current season.

LSG’s last match against Chennai Super Kings had to be called off due to incessant rain. With five wins from 10 matches, Lucknow currently have 11 points to their name.

Gujarat, on the other hand, occupy the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings. GT will come into their weekend fixture after claiming a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

The two teams have already faced each other in IPL 2023 and the defending champions emerged victorious in that contest by seven runs.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will take place on May 7, Sunday.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

