GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat, Lucknow Lock Horns in the Battle of Pandya Brothers

In their previous two games the batting unit has disappointed as the Lucknow side was unable to chase or put totals in excess of 130 on the board. They have blown hot and cold this season. While on the one hand, they have given commanding performances, they also have a self-destruct button, which goes off. LSG have no dearth of talent in their line up but the inconsistent form of their batters is hurting the team.

They have named the experienced Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul. Come Sunday, LSG will have to be at their best against a formidable GT bowling attack. In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, Afghan quick Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin department well.

The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a morale boosting nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, where all their departments fired in unison. The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely faltered this season.

Irish medium pacer Josh Little and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed have also been impactful in their debut season. The batters, who had an off day against Delhi Capitals, came back with vengeance in the last game to decimate the 119-run target in 13.5 overs.

The aim will be to continue the good run in the business end of the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)

