GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat, Lucknow Lock Horns in the Battle of Pandya Brothers

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 13:36 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Latest Updates: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position on the top of the table as they face third-placed Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The contest pits the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – against each other. The latter will continue to lead Lucknow as KL Rahul has been officially ruled out of the IPL with a thigh injury and will soon undergo surgery. They will search for a victory away from home as they enter the contest after losing a low-scoring affair to Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. Read More
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal
What: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Match 51
When: 07 May, 3:30 PM
Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023, match no, 51 – between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahemdabad.
In their previous two games the batting unit has disappointed as the Lucknow side was unable to chase or put totals in excess of 130 on the board. They have blown hot and cold this season. While on the one hand, they have given commanding performances, they also have a self-destruct button, which goes off. LSG have no dearth of talent in their line up but the inconsistent form of their batters is hurting the team.
They have named the experienced Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul. Come Sunday, LSG will have to be at their best against a formidable GT bowling attack. In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, Afghan quick Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin department well.
The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a morale boosting nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, where all their departments fired in unison. The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely faltered this season.
Irish medium pacer Josh Little and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed have also been impactful in their debut season. The batters, who had an off day against Delhi Capitals, came back with vengeance in the last game to decimate the 119-run target in 13.5 overs.
The aim will be to continue the good run in the business end of the tournament.
(With PTI Inputs)
