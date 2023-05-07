GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Head-to-head, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans will look to extend their lead at the top of the table in their next IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest on May 7 at 3:30 PM IST. The Gujarat bowlers appeared to be at the peak of their form in the last match, restricting Rajasthan Royals to a mere total of 126 runs. Gujarat didn’t have to struggle much to chase down the paltry target and completed the task in 13.5 overs with 9 wickets in hand.

Lucknow batting unit could not shell out their A-game in the last two matches. They fell 18 runs short while chasing a 127-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the subsequent fixture against Chennai Super Kings, the Lucknow batters suffered a similar collapse but the match was called off due to heavy showers in Lucknow.

Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans hosted Delhi Capitals in the last IPL game in Ahmedabad and the home unit endured a close 5-run defeat. Delhi posted 130 runs and in response, Gujarat could manage 125 runs.

What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?

The average first-inning score at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 165.

GT vs LSG Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have squared off 3 times in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat have emerged victorious on every occasion, while Lucknow are yet to taste success against the defending champions.

GT vs LSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been beneficial for batters so far this season. The pacers, however, have shown some dominance with the new ball. In the previous five games hosted at the venue in this IPL, the chasing teams have emerged victorious on three occasions. So the captain winning the toss will not hesitate to send the opponents to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be generally clear on May 7. There is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The wind speed will be around 13 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 38-42 percent.

