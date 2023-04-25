GT vs MI: Dream11 Prediction, Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Gujarat Titans will be hoping to maintain their winning momentum after they came from behind for a sensational win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians went down to Punjab Kings in the final over primarily because of Arshdeep Singh’s excellence. The five-time IPL champions will need a far-better performance from their bowlers and will need the likes of Jofra Archer and others to step up in this key encounter.

For Mumbai, the big positive from the last match will be the form of Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav. However, there are gaping holes in the bowling attack.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan

Allrounders: Cameron Green, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

GT vs MI Probable XIs

GT Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith

GT vs MI Full Squad

