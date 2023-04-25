GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans Jump to Second Spot in Points Table; Rashid Takes Purple Cap From Siraj

Mumbai Indians have failed to address their death-overs struggle as for the second time in a row, they leaked plenty of runs during the phase allowing Gujarat Titans to post a huge 207/6 in 20 overs. And as it turned out, the target proved well beyond their reach as the visitors finished with 152/9 to succumb to a second defeat in a row - their fourth of IPL 2023.

To blame MI completely for the defeat would be a disservice to GT’s all-round show. Their opener Shubman Gill set the base with a superb half-century and then the finishers came out all guns blazing. GT scored 104 runs in their last seven overs.

MI were never in the chase after losing captain Rohit Sharma cheaply and in fact were in danger of being bowled out for a low score. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad had reduced them to 59/5 before Nehal Wadhera (40 off 21), Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 12) and Piyush Chawla (18 off 12) ensured it won’t be the case.

This was GT’s fifth win in seven matches and with that they have taken their tally to 10 points now. They jumped from fourth to the second spot and are now just behind table-toppers Chennai Super Kings with net run-rate separating the two teams.

Rajasthan Royals had slipped a place to third as have Lucknow Super Giants who are now fourth. MI remain static at the seventh spot but their NRR has suffered due to the big defeat.

Orange Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis continues to be the leading run-getter of the season having scored 405 runs from seven innings. Devon Conway and David Warner complete the top-three.

However, Gill who scored 56 on Tuesday has jumped nine places to replace Virat Kohli at the fourth spot in the race for the Orange Cap. Gill has now scored 284 runs from seven innings while Kohli has 279 runs.

Purple Cap Holder

GT legspinner Rashid has taken the top spot in the Purple Cap race thanks to his two wickets against MI. He now has 14 wickets from seven matches while Mohammed Siraj of RCB has slipped one place in the standings to the second spot.

