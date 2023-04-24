Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2023, GT vs MI Coverage on TV And Online

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be high on confidence when they take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have played six games thus far, with Titans winning four and Mumbai winning three.

Titans started with two wins, but lost the third game against Kolkata Knight Riders due to Rinku Singh’s exceptional innings. However, they won the next game, lost the following one against Rajasthan Royals but returned to winning ways in a closely fought battle against Lucknow Super Giants. Pandya scored his first half-century of the season as Titans won by 7 runs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place on April 25, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

GT vs MI Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

