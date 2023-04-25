GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: After Lucknow Jailbreak, Gujarat Titans Aim For Win at Home Against Mumbai Indians

Read more

row to secure an unlikely win for his team. The other defeat was not so dramatic as RR finally pulled one back against them after losing three matches last season including the final.

MI are a team in ascendancy. But they have problems to address, especially their death overs bowling which cost them dearly against PBKS. Conceding 96 runs in the final five overs is a crime. MI were guilty of it which resulted in a 13-run defeat at home. Captain Rohit Sharma knows this and would want it to be rectified as the race for the playoffs heats up.

The two teams have clashed just once so far – MI edging past by five runs as GT failed to score 9 runs in the final over.

GT are coming into this match with a jailbreak of their own as they defended 135 against Lucknow Super Giants who lost after being 106/`1 at one stage and lost as many as four wickets in the final over.

“Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a close win gives us a lot of boosting in games to come. If you look at the next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back and so it’s a good time to step it up and be ready for every challenge,” GT middle-order batter David Miller said on match eve.

GT certainly will hope to carry the momentum.

