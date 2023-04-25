GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: After Lucknow Jailbreak, Gujarat Titans Aim For Win at Home Against Mumbai Indians

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 17:26 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live: Hardik Pandya will leading Gujarat Titans, a team he led to IPL title on debut last year against his former franchise Mumba Indians, a team with which he won four titles before making the switch. He would have fond memories of playing for a team that contributed towards his rise but tonight, those will safely locked up in a corner of his brain which will be busy plotting MI’s downfall at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have won four of their six matches so far in IPL 2023. One of their defeat was thanks to a manic last-over that saw KKR’s Rinku Singh blasting five sixes in a Read More
Hello everyone! Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history, will be up against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. The captain of the defending champions represented MI for seven seasons before making the switch. Last year, these two side met for the first time and MI won a thriller. This season, MI have made a start fitting their reputation: lost a couple of matches before winnings three on the trot. But their streak was broken at home by PBKS in what was a high-scoring run-fest. GT, on the other hand, somehow managed to defend a low score against LSG and will hope to carry the confidence from that performance when they host MI.
MI are a team in ascendancy. But they have problems to address, especially their death overs bowling which cost them dearly against PBKS. Conceding 96 runs in the final five overs is a crime. MI were guilty of it which resulted in a 13-run defeat at home. Captain Rohit Sharma knows this and would want it to be rectified as the race for the playoffs heats up.
The two teams have clashed just once so far – MI edging past by five runs as GT failed to score 9 runs in the final over.
GT are coming into this match with a jailbreak of their own as they defended 135 against Lucknow Super Giants who lost after being 106/`1 at one stage and lost as many as four wickets in the final over.
“Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a close win gives us a lot of boosting in games to come. If you look at the next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back and so it’s a good time to step it up and be ready for every challenge,” GT middle-order batter David Miller said on match eve.
GT certainly will hope to carry the momentum.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here