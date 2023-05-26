GT vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma and Co Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against Gujarat Titans to Reach Final

Read more

double it in consecutive years. The two teams have faced each other twice this season and shared two points each in the league stage. While Friday’s contest is going to be a high-pressure contest and the team who manages to hold their nerves will go through and face Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Mumbai Indians have the winning momentum as they outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator contest while Titans have the home advantage as they played seven matches this season at Narendra Modi Stadium. The form of Shubman Gill is the key for Titans as he has been scoring consistently well for them in the last few matches and leading the batting unit when others are struggling a bit. Hardik Pandya also needs to find his mojo back as he has not been able to perform at his best this season. While Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan have been doing the job for them with the ball but the task to stop the in-form Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up won’t be easy for them.

While despite restricting LSG to a below-par total at Chepauk, Mumbai Indians’ bowling still remain a weak link. Akash Madhwal has flourished in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the pace department while other pacers Jason Behrendorff and Chris Jordan have struggled to perform consistently.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.