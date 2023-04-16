Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Match

Last year finalists meet again. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns for the first time since their title clash last season which culminated in Hardik Pandya’s triumph.

GT, the defending champions. will welcome RR at their den on Sunday evening, hoping to continue their winning run against them.

Sanju Samson and Co will have revenge on their minds. Defeating this Gujarat team in their own backyard will be a huge challenge for RR though.

How Gujarat tackles the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin might ultimately decide the match.

Ahead of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 16.

Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 16.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

GT vs RR Full Squads

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson (c), KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif,Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

