Live Score GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Latest Updates: Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Promise Thrilling Clash

their four matches for six points. On the other hand, RR have also won three of their four matches so far for six points. The Sanju Samson-led RR are ahead of Hardik Pandya’s GT because of a better net run-rate.

GT bounced back from their first defeat of the season as they completed yet another last-over win over Punjab Kings in Mohali. The contest also saw the return of Pandya into the eleven after he missed the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR have been in red-hot form. They started their campaign with a win and a defeat before jotting together two wins in a row including against struggling Delhi Capitals and a tough Chennai Super Kings.

RR though have a fitness concern. Their star pacer Trent Boult missed the CSK game due to a what was described as a ‘small niggle’. They will be hoping their strike bowler to make a full recovery. GT have no injury concern.

RR’s success this season has been built on the form of their openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. These two have helped them set high scores which the bowlers have backed themselves to defend. Additionally, their spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal – have been in fine form as well.

