Live Score GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Latest Updates: Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Promise Thrilling Clash

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Live Score: Get all the latest updates from GT vs RR match from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 17:43 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Follow GT vs RR live score from IPL 2023 here

IPL 2023 Live Updates From Today's Match GT vs RR, Ahmedabad: The last year's finalists will come face to face again in what is expected to be a thrilling affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were clearly the two best teams of the last season and fittingly contested the final as well. However, GT maintained their winning streak against the inaugural champions as they roared to a third straight win over them and in the process became the winners on debut. The winner of tonight's clash will also claim the top spot on the points table as well. So far, GT have won three of their four matches for six points. On the other hand, RR have also won three of their four matches so far for six points. The Sanju Samson-led RR are ahead of Hardik Pandya's GT because of a better net run-rate.

Apr 16, 2023 17:43 IST

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction For Today

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: David Miller

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph

Apr 16, 2023 17:05 IST

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score: A Battle of Equals

This will be a repeat of last year’s title clash. Gujarat Titans topped the points table and then defeated second-placed Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier to enter final. Rajasthan Royals then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier to secure their spot. GT again got the better of their rivals to life the trophy. It’s like the two franchises have picked up from where they left last season. Both have emerged as the teams to beat so far having won three matches each with just net run-rate separating them on the points table.

their four matches for six points. On the other hand, RR have also won three of their four matches so far for six points. The Sanju Samson-led RR are ahead of Hardik Pandya’s GT because of a better net run-rate.

GT bounced back from their first defeat of the season as they completed yet another last-over win over Punjab Kings in Mohali. The contest also saw the return of Pandya into the eleven after he missed the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR have been in red-hot form. They started their campaign with a win and a defeat before jotting together two wins in a row including against struggling Delhi Capitals and a tough Chennai Super Kings.

RR though have a fitness concern. Their star pacer Trent Boult missed the CSK game due to a what was described as a ‘small niggle’.  They will be hoping their strike bowler to make a full recovery. GT have no injury concern.

RR’s success this season has been built on the form of their openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. These two have helped them set high scores which the bowlers have backed themselves to defend. Additionally, their spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal – have been in fine form as well.

