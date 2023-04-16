IPL 2023: GT vs RR Probable XIs And Head to Head Record

IPL 2023 will witness a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday. After kicking off their season on a sublime note, defending champions Gujarat Titans are now set to host Rajasthan Royals on April 16.

The match between Gujarat and Rajasthan is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya’s men will head into the fixture after defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

With three wins from four games, GT have six points to their name.

RR are enjoying a fine run in this season’s IPL. After winning three of their first four matches, the Sanju Samson-led side has also six points.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Rajasthan will come into Sunday’s contest after remaining unbeaten in their last two fixtures.

GT vs RR Head-to-head Record

Gujarat and Rajasthan have clashed thrice in IPL so far. On all three occasions, GT have emerged victorious.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 16.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out GT vs RR Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs RR Full Squads

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here