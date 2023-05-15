GT vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Coverage on TV And Online

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are readying themselves for their 13th match of the IPL 2023 season following their defeat against Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya and his team will soon engage in a clash with Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

These two teams have met twice before, with each side claiming victory in one game. The reigning champions are eager to solidify their position in the top spot for Qualifier 1, while a loss for Hyderabad would effectively eliminate them from playoff contention.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will take place on May 15, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Indians IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad For IPL 2023?

GT vs SRH Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade

SunRisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook