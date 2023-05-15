GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Aim for Playoff Berth as they Face Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 15:26 IST
Ahmedabad, India
IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live Score: It’s the last week before the IPL 2023 Playoffs get underway and since no teams have qualified yet, every game becomes crucial from here on. Aiming to seal a spot in the knockouts, reigning champions Gujarat Titans will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat had a chance to secure a berth in the knockout but a 27-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians stalled their chances. If they manage to defeat the Sunrisers in Ahmedabad, GT will become the first team to make it to the next round. Read More
Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match no. 62, between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat remain the table leaders and tend to quickly learn from their mistakes.
“As a group, we weren’t there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn’t have clear plans or didn’t execute,” skipper Hardik Pandya had said after their fourth loss in 12 games.
With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.
The skillful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and he would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai but the move did not pay off.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs with Nicholas Pooran playing a game-changing innings.
Rahul Tripathi too has not set the stage on fire, having totalled 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14. The skipper, Aiden Markram, has not led from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37.
The positive has been the performance of Abdul Samad, who is finally living up to his potential after years of promise.