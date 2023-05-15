GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans are set to face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 14. It promises to be an interesting match, especially for the SunRisers Hyderabad, as they need to win all their remaining matches and then pray a whole host of other results to fall their way in order to stay in contention for the playoffs.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar’s Funny Dig at Artificial Intelligence on Instagram as Cricket Legend Celebrates Mother’s Day

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans come into this match after a loss against the Mumbai Indians. They need a win to secure a top-2 finish, but need to be wary, especially after their loss in the previous game. The bowlers have to be better and the top order encountered a rare failure against Mumbai Indians.

The conditions in Ahmedabad could assist the stroke makers, the bowling attack of both sides will be under scrutiny.

Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans hosted Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL game in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans put in a dominant performance with the bat and posted 227 runs. Lucknow was then restricted to 171 for 7 in their 20 overs.

What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi is 165.

GT vs SRH Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad have faced each other just the two time in the IPL. Both sides have won 1 match each.

GT vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi is expected to assist stroke-makers as well as fast bowlers who hit the deck and look to extract bounce. Dew will be a factor, and conditions will be easier for batting during the later stages of the match.

Weather Report

top videos

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to set fair on May 15. The temperature is expected to around 36°C on the match day with 41% humidity and 18 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.