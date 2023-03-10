GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 match, March 11, DY Patil Stadium 7:30 pm IST

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals: Gujarat Giants is set to take on Delhi Capitals in their next assignment of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The battle between Sneh Rana’s side and Meg Lanning’s brigade is slated to take place on March 11 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Coming off a disappointing defeat against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are now occupying the second place in the table with 4 points. On the other hand, Gujarat suffered two consecutive losses in their first two games but got back on the winning track in the last match. With just one victory in three games, they are now fourth in the standings, only ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat Giants put on an explosive display of batting in their last match. They posted a mammoth 201 against RCB thanks to Sophia Dunkley’s 65 and Harleen Deol’s 67. Smriti Mandhana’s side went quite close to the massive target but in the end, fell 11 runs short. Delhi Capitals, in their earlier game, suffered a significant collapse in front of Mumbai’s fiery bowling attack. Apart from captain Meg Lanning and Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues, none could shine with the bat. Lanning scored a 41-ball 43, while Jemimah played a 25-run cameo in 18 deliveries.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The GUJ-W vs DEL-W WPL match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alice Capsey

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Mansi Joshi, Jess Jonassen, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

