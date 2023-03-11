WPL 2023 Highlights, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp Power DC to 10-wicket Win

Read more

Capitals have a quality unit and the advantage of having an overseas player from an associate nation has helped them field five overseas stars in the playing XI as Tara Norris has done quite well in the first three matches.

While Gujarat have also managed to find the right XI as Beth Mooney has also been replaced by Laura Wolvaardt for the remaining matches of the season.

What date WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Varma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Get the latest Cricket News here